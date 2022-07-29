Mahabubabad [Telangana], July 29 (ANI): A few girl students of the Government Tribal Residential School in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana fell ill after consuming adulterated food. Action against the guilty will be taken, the officials have informed.

The school students alleged that more than 10 students fell ill after consuming adulterated food in the school.

Reportedly, the students also staged a protest at school premises against the school warden.

We have received information that around three students were admitted to hospital after consuming adulterated food," the district SP informed ANI.

"We have asked revenue officials to conduct an inquiry and asked to file a case with the local police. If we receive a petition, action will be initiated on the person responsible," he added. (ANI)

