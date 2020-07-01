Panaji, Jul 1 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, three of them policemen, taking the tally to 1,387, while one more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing up the toll to four, officials said.

According to a state health department bulletin issued here, a 66-year-old COVID-19 patient, hailing from Taleigao village, died on Tuesday evening at ESI Hospital, a facility dedicated to treat coronavirus cases.

Also Read | Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri, One Infiltrator Killed: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

Altogether, 72 more people tested positive, while 74 others were discharged following recovery from the deadly infection, it said.

A senior health department official said the Ponda police station in North Goa had to be temporarily shut after an officer and two constables posted there tested positive for the infection.

Also Read | Haryana Schools to Re-Open From July 27 Only for Teachers, Not for Students, Clarifies Education Minister Kunwar Pal Gujjar.

On Tuesday, two constables posted at the state police headquarters building in Panaji had also tested positive after which the home department took up a massive sanitisation drive in the premises.

Areas in and around Vasco town remain the biggest source of COVID-19 patients in the coastal state.

Vasco's Mangor Hill area, which has been declared a containment zone, has reported 253 cases till date, while another 194 cases were also linked to the locality.

Areas like Sada, Baina, New Vaddem and Kharewada - all in Vasco - also have a sizeable number of patients.

Slum areas like Zuarinagar near Vasco are also emerging as COVID-19 hotspots, said the bulletin.

It said 48 people have so far tested COVID-19 positive in Zuarinagar, the states biggest slum colony.

Goas COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,387, new cases: 72, deaths: 04, discharged: 670, active cases 713, people tested till date 67,822. PTI RPS RSY RSY 07012143 NNNN's pleading words when an officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pinned a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was handcuffed. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired and charged in the incident, which followed the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Protesters have cited all three African American victims in their demands for social justice.

After Phelps spoke to the NASCAR drivers, they observed a 30-second moment of silence. Then, as the cars refired their engines and slowly pulled away for the green flag, the Fox broadcast cut to a video made by a number of Cup drivers, including Wallace and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, as well as retired star Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Several drivers also posted the video on their Twitter accounts, vowing to “listen and learn" from the protests that have rocked the nation. The vowed to “no longer be silent” and pledged to “work together to make real change.”

With its roots in the South and one-time embrace of Confederate symbols, NASCAR has a checkered racial history. The organization has launched diversity programs but still struggles to shake its reputation as a largely white sport.

During a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired after casually uttering a racial slur while competing in a video racing game.

“We need step up more than we ever have before,” said former Cup star Jeff Gordon, now a Fox broadcaster. "We are listening, we are learning and we are ready to change." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)