New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Gold prices fell by Rs 31 to Rs 49,916 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday owing to a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,947 per 10 gram.

Also Read | AGR Case Row | Supreme Court Justice Arun Mishra Denies Mukul Rohatgi's Plea, Says 'We Will Impose Exemplary Costs on Telecom Companies': Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

Silver also declined by Rs 51 to Rs 53,948 per kg from Rs 53,999 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,809 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 19.32 per ounce.

Also Read | Realme 6i Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Be Launched in India on July 24.

Gold prices traded marginally lower with spot international prices trading at USD 1,809 on Monday, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)