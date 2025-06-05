New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Aspiring candidates for government jobs can now apply for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment exams using an enhanced mobile application developed by the Commission.

In partnership with Cubastion Consulting Pvt. Ltd., SSC has launched a significantly upgraded version of its official app -- My SSC -- to streamline and secure the application and registration process for candidates nationwide. The new version, available since 2 June 2025, incorporates advanced features such as Aadhaar-linked OTP authentication, one-time registration, and face recognition using the Aadhaar Face RD app.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

The goal of the updated system is to ensure foolproof and impersonation-free registration for Group B and Group C posts under SSC. Applicants register once using their Aadhaar number, verify via OTP sent to their Aadhaar-linked phone number, and complete KYC and facial authentication during application submission. A UID token is generated post-verification to ensure that only genuine applicants can proceed.

"This is a national milestone. We are launching Face RD integration in SSC for the first time at this scale. This will substantially cut impersonation and enhance trust in our recruitment systems," said S Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, SSC.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative (See Pics and Video).

So far, 40,000 applications have been successfully completed through this system, with over 2 lakh more in progress. Officials estimate around 30 lakh total applications.

The verification process at exam centres uses the UID token and registration ID, positioning it as the most secure recruitment procedure currently in place in India.

The My SSC app is available for download on the Google Play Store, enabling millions of job seekers to apply confidently and independently. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)