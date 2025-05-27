Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday expressed his views on the historic victory in the 1971 war.

According to Sarma, the government of that time had a unique opportunity to address complex problems in eastern and northern India following the war. However, he believes that this opportunity was not utilized effectively.

Also Read | UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in: 7,358 Candidates Qualify for Mains As UPPSC Releases Results of Combined State Engineering Services Exam, Know Steps To Check Merit List.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said, "After the historic victory in the 1971 war, if the government of that time wanted, it was possible to solve many complex problems of eastern and northern India. Unfortunately, this opportunity was not used properly."

The 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh, is considered one of India's most significant military victories.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act Hearing: Supreme Court Issues Notices to Centre, Others on Plea Challenging Validity of 1995 Waqf Act.

However, Sarma argued that the then-central government, led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, did not leverage the post-war momentum to stabilise regions like the Northeast, which have since struggled with insurgency and border disputes.

On the other hand, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday shared a purportedly declassified 1971 US intelligence cable regarding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's decision to accept a UN ceasefire proposal during the Bangladesh Liberation War, in response to the Opposition's demand for clarification from the Union Government on the US's involvement in the recent understanding on the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, Dubey questioned whether the former PM's decision was influenced by US pressure. He further accused her of taking the decision to cease fire despite opposition from then-Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and Army Chief Sam Manekshaw.

He further interrogated whether India prioritised the creation of Bangladesh over reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and securing assets like the Kartarpur Gurdwara.

"Indira Gandhi, the Iron Lady. Under American pressure, India itself stopped the 1971 war despite opposition from the then Defence Minister Jagjivan Ram and Army Chief Sam Manekshaw. Babu Jagjivan Ram wanted that the war should be stopped only after our part of Kashmir, which Pakistan forcefully occupies, is back, but the fear of the Iron Lady and the terror of China could not do this. Was the priority for India to take back its land and the Kartarpur Gurdwara, or to create Bangladesh?" Dubey stated on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)