Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended India’s largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition - Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, February 2, 2024. While addressing the event, the latter said, “Today, a large number of Neo Middle Class has been formed in India who has his own hopes and aspirations. On the other hand, today the scope of the middle class in India is also increasing rapidly. The income of the middle class is also increasing.” In 10 years before 2014, around 12 crore vehicles were sold in the country. However, since 2014 more than 21 crore vehicles have been sold in the country. 10 years ago, around 2,000 electric vehicles were being sold. However, now 12 lakh electric vehicles are being sold. In the last 10 years, around 60% growth has been registered in passenger vehicles, he added. Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Industrialists at India’s Largest and First-of-Its-Kind Mobility Exhibition (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

