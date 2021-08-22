Surat, Aug 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old doctor allegedly killed her mother and sister by injecting them with drugs before overdosing on sleeping pills in a bid to end her life here in Gujarat but survived, police said on Sunday.

Dr Darshana Prajapati injected her mother Manjulaben (59) and her sister Falguni (28) with drugs at their house in the Katagram area on Saturday night that caused their death on Sunday morning. She also tried to end her life by consuming a large number of sleeping pills. She is currently undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, a police officer said.

"Both Manjulaben and Falguni died apparently due to drug overdose while Dr Darshana is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital where the police recorded her statement," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), D-Division, DJ Chavda told reporters.

Dr Darshana told the police that she was fed up with her life, he said.

"Since her mother and sister were dependent on her, she wanted to take their life before killing herself. She said she injected them with a sleep-inducing drug. The exact drug injected will be known after postmortem,” Chavda said.

Dr Darshana was living with her mother, sister, brother and sister-in-law at Sahajananad Society in the Katargam locality under the Chowkbazar police station. Her brother and sister-in-law were away at the time of the incident.

“The bodies were sent for postmortem. Police have recorded the statement of the doctor. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

