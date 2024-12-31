Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ahmedabad has sentenced five years imprisonment and fine to five accused persons in a case of Fraudulent Insurance Claim, according to a press release from the agency.

The release reads, "The Special Judge for CBI cases, Ahmedabad on December 30, sentenced five accused persons namely Dinesh Parshotamdas Patel, Sanjay R Chitre, Manan D Patel, Shishupal Rajput and Amar Singh Bialbhai to five years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) with a total fine of Rs. 23.5 lakhs in a case related to a fraudulent insurance claim."

Also Read | Samruddhi Highway Traffic Jam: More Than 50 Vehicles Punctured After Passing Over Iron Board on Mumbai-Nagpur Highway, Commuters Left Stranded on Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The agency had registered the case on January 30 against the then Sr. Divisional Manager, New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), Navsari (Gujarat) and others.

According to the issued press statement, "It was alleged that then public servants entered a criminal conspiracy with the private persons and sanctioned insurance claims based on forged documents, thus causing loss to the New India Assurance Co. Ltd."

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Visits Marghat Wale Baba Temple Near Kashmiri Gate, Launches Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 (See Pics).

During investigation, it was revealed that the said accused Sr. Divisional Manager, entered into criminal conspiracy and in collusion with the private persons sanctioned insurance claims based on forged documents, thus causing loss to the tune of Rs. 4,89,488 to the New India Assurance Co. Ltd. in one of the policies during the period 1999-2000.

As per the criminal conspiracy hatched between the accused persons, Manan Patel and Dinesh Patel had insured their chemical with the Insurance company and made arrangements for the fake papers with regard to the loss and lodged claim with the Insurance Company.

SR Chitre assessed the claim on the basis of the fake documents and arranged the photographs showing an accident to be genuine while accused Amar Singh Bialbhai, then ASI/incharge outpost Mehlol under PS-Godhra Taluka (posted as ASI, PS- Jambukhera, Distt.-Panchmahal) lodged the fake FIR and prepared fake panchnama to prove that the loss had indeed occurred. Accused Shishupal, recovery agent, arranged for the recovery amount through bank instruments so that the entire transaction appeared to be genuine, the release stated.

The release stated that after completion of investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet on June 24, 2005, against the accused. During trial, 25 prosecution witnesses were examined and relied on 228 documents/ exhibits in support of the charges against the accused persons.

The court after trial held aforesaid accused guilty and convicted them accordingly except the public servants SA Parmar who died during the trial, hence, charges against him abated, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)