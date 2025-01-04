Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 4 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 from Rajkot and said the state government is committed to providing world-class infrastructure to the athletes.

He said that the state government has progressively increased the budget for sports so that equipment facilities, training, and sports complexes are easily available. The budget, which was only two-and-a-half crore in 2002, has increased to Rs 352 crore.

A release said that in 2002 there were only three sports complexes in the state and today there are 24 sports complexes in 22 districts while construction of 13 new complexes is in progress.

A multi-utility sports centre is under construction on 22 acres in Naranpura and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave will be constructed on 233 acres near the world's largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium, the Chief Minister said.

Sports, youth and cultural activities of the state government and Khel Mahakumbh have been organized by Sports Authority of Gujarat.

The Chief Minister said that Khel Mahakumbh 3.0, a grand congregation of sports, is taking place ahead of the Mahakumbh that will start in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj next week.

Those present included Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghvi and Ministers Kuvarjibhai Bavlia, Bhanuben Babaria, MLAs and Mayor of Rajkot city.

The Chief Minister said due to steps taken by the union government, the past year brought many achievements in the field of sports for India.

He said an atmosphere of confidence and enthusiasm is evident in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He referred to record-breaking performance of India's athletes at the Paralympics in Paris, victory in the World Chess Championship and the increased participation of women in the sports.

The Chief Minister said that India is keen to host 2036 Olympics and Gujarat is also trying to organize five world-class games in 2025, 2026 and 2029 in the run up to the Olympics.

He said Narendra Modi as Chief Minister had given thrust to sports and sportsmen have shone from the remote areas.

He said from Khel Mahakumbh started in 2010 and the first edition had 1.6 lakh players and this year there has been a record-breaking 71 lakh registrations. He added that the state government is going to encourage the winners of various sports with prizes worth Rs 45 crore.

Referring to the Amrit Kaal mentioned by PM Modi, the Chief Minister appealed to the youth to shine in their endeavours.

On the occasion, cash prizes were awarded to the best three schools of the state who won Khel Mahakumbha 2.0. Three best municipalities ranked first, second and third, and three districts ranked first, second and third were also honoured.

Harshbhai Sanghvi said that Narendra Modi started the Khel Mahakumbh in the state as Chief Minister and since then there has been a new revolution in the field of sports in every corner of the state. Khel Mahakumbh has worked to connect children and youth with sports. From the tribal areas of Dang to the border villages of Kutch, children and youth have got a big platform through Khel Mahakumbha. Gujarat has got many national-international players through Khel Mahakumbh.

Harsh Sanghvi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, many important decisions have been taken to boost sports. Nearly 1,21,520 children are being given sports training at government expense in 230 schools under In-School Yojana.

Under District Level Sports School (DLSS) initiative, 5500 players are being trained in the state.

An official release said that government is currently providing international level training to 629 athletes and for one athlete the government is giving three lakh rupees. Under the Khel Pratibha Puraskar Yojana, 55 athletes will get Rs. 1.88 crore.

The Chief Minister and Harsh Sanghvi visited Rajkot ST and eight new hi-tech Volvo buses were also flagged off.

There was a grand colourful programme to mark inauguration of Khel Mahakumbh 3.0 which included laser show and fireworks.

Principal Secretary, Department of Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Ashwini Kumar said in his welcome remarks that Khel Mahakumbh has created a unique sports culture in the state. A special Khel Mahakumbh has also been organized for disabled players. (ANI)

