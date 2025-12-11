Surat, December 11: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Gujarat's Surat on Thursday evening, an official said. A massive fire broke out at a godown in Katargam area of Surat, they said.

Surat Chief Fire Officer Basantkumar Pareek told ANI "...Wooden items, used in weddings, are stored here. Flammable materials like mattresses, cushions and PVC chairs are also here. We are making efforts to ensure that the fire doesn't spread. Fire control operation is ongoing..."

Massive Fire Breaks Out at a Godown in Surat

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Katargam area of Surat this evening. More than 50 fire personnel and 8 fire tenders are carrying out the firefighting operation here. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/76TJs3EGTC — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2025

"About 50 fire personnel are carrying out the operation. No casualties have been reported..."

