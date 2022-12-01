Gandhinagar, December 1: The political fate of 788 candidates will be sealed in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election, meanwhile live webcasting of 13,065 polling stations in 19 districts is underway to ensure transparency in the elections. The polling started at 8 am today and will conclude at around 5 pm in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

"There will be continuous observation from 6.30 am till the completion of the polling process through Live webcasting of more than 50 per cent of polling booths in the state to keep a close watch on the voting process during the assembly elections in Gujarat," said Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1 Polling: PM Narendra Modi Appeals Voters to Come Out in Record Numbers.

Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer said that all arrangements have been made as per the instructions of the Election Commission. In the first phase, polling began at a total of 25,430 polling stations, out of which there is live webcasting at 13,065 polling stations.

"All these 13,065 polling stations are being closely monitored by the state-level monitoring cell working at Vidya Samiksha Kendra. In the monitoring room, 42 officers are continuously monitoring the webcasting of polling stations before the start of polling at 8:00 am," said P Bharathi. He added that higher officials are also monitoring the voting process through webcasting from the state-level monitoring room.

"Continuous observation from 6.30 am till the completion of the polling process will be done," he said. As per the instructions of the Election Commission, the entire arrangement has been made. In the first phase, voting is being held at a total of 25,430 polling stations. Out of these 13,065, polling stations are webcast live. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Amreli BJP VP Suresh Pansuriya’s 60-Member Joint Family Reaches Polling Station in Procession.

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur. Vaghodia. The counting of votes will be done on December 8. Results of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections will also be declared on the same day.

