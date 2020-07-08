Ghaziabad, Jul 7 (PTI) The Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday raided a godown of firecrackers manufacturing factory in Farukh Nagar of Loni area in the district and seized over 250 quintals of various explosive substances, including readymade crackers, an official said.

The raid on the firecrackers unit operating in the residential area was conducted two days after eight persons, including seven women, were charred to death and several others suffered burns in a fire that engulfed a candle-making unit at Bakharwa village of Modinagar.

Also Read | Dr BR Ambedkar's 'Rajgruha' House Vandalised in Mumbai, See Pics.

The raid on the firecracker unit was conducted by Loni Sub Divisional Magistrate Khalid Anjum on District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey to check illegal activities in units dealing with explosive materials.

Officials said Farukh Nagar in Ghaziabad is stated to be one of the largest hubs of firecrackers manufacturing units in north India.

Also Read | Leh Administration Issues Order Regarding Unlock 2.0, Permits Private And Commercial Vehicles to Ply on All Days.

In this area several firecrackers units operate illegally and stealthily by locals, they added.

SDM Anjum said a Santro car laden with firecrackers and explosives, besides a licensee telescopic rifle of 315 bore, too was seized in the raid.

The factory licensee, who is considered to be one of the biggest suppliers of firecrackers and candles in the country, however, managed to escape, the SDM said, adding a recommendation has been made to cancel his factory's license.

A case has also been registered against Israr and his accomplice Anwar for operating the unit in a residential area in violation of the Explosives Act provisions, the SDM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)