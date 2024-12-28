Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Saturday, approved the decision to bring an Ordinance for further amending the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024.

Under this amendment, the phrase "in a calendar year" will be replaced with "during a period of one year of contractual service." This amendment is being introduced to address requests raised by contractual employees regarding the calculation of their service days, an official release said.

Currently, employees have requested that the 240-day service requirement be calculated based on the actual number of days during a one-year period of contractual service, instead of a calendar year. The current system posed challenges for employees who joined between May and December, as the service days for their first year of employment were not being fully counted. For instance, employees whose date of joining falls after May and before December would not meet the 240-day service requirement for their first calendar year of service, thus affecting their job security, the release noted

In addition, for the year 2024, employees raised concerns as the number of days until the cut-off date of August 15, 2024, is only 227, which falls short of the required 240 days.

The release said tha in response to these genuine requests, the Haryana Cabinet has approved the amendment to consider 240 days of service during a period of one year of contractual service, thereby addressing these issues and ensuring better job security for contractual employees. Under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Act, 2024, the benefit of job security is admissible to those contractual employees who fulfil the 5 years of contractual service before 15th August 2024. (ANI)

