Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Haryana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, convened on Saturday to discuss several key developments in the region.

One major decision made during the meeting was the approval of an amendment aimed at improving the potential zones within the Gurugram district.

Specifically, the Cabinet agreed to upgrade the Pataudi-Haily Mandi and Farrukhnagar areas from a Low Potential Zone to a Medium Potential Zone. This upgrade is expected to stimulate local development, attract investment, and improve infrastructure in these regions, ultimately contributing to economic growth and better living conditions for residents.

The decision reflects the government's ongoing commitment to fostering development across various sectors in Haryana.

According to a Press release issued, Pataudi-Haily Mandi and Farrukhnagar are classified as 'Low Potential Zones' under 'Schedule-IV' of the Punjab Scheduled Roads Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Rules, 1965 (Rules of 1965).

These rules outline the rates of conversion charges in controlled areas based on the potential zone for the purpose of converting the use of land.

With the amendment, the controlled areas within the Pataudi-Haily Mandi Development Plan and Farrukhnagar Development Plan will now be classified as Medium Potential Zones.

This change will be reflected in Schedule-IV of the 1965 Rules and will apply to the applicable fees and charges under the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963.

The decision to upgrade these areas comes as they have shown significant potential for growth, including the development of colonies, institutions, industries, and warehouses.

This upgradation will enhance the region's prospects for further development and generate greater revenue through increased conversion charges. (ANI)

