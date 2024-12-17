Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 17 (ANI): Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi has directed the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana (TFAH) to explore opportunities for organising state-level trade fairs in collaboration with foreign countries, with support from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

These trade fairs will showcase the cuisine, culture, and products of partner countries, alongside products manufactured by Haryana's local industries.

Also Read | Sambhal Temple: Devotees Throng Khaggu Sarai Area To Offer Prayers to Lord Hanuman Idol, Former Local Says 'Shrine Belonged to Rastogi Community'.

Presiding over the 35th Governing Body Meeting of the TFAH here on Tuesday, Joshi, who also serves as Chairman of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, emphasised the need to boost local industries. He directed officials to develop a comprehensive plan for organising district-level trade fairs to provide crucial platforms for local artisans and traders to market and sell their products.

Joshi also highlighted the importance of utilising these events to promote various central and state government schemes, ensuring the public is made aware of their benefits.

Also Read | When Will Maharashtra Women Receive INR 2,100 per Month Under Ladki Bahin Yojana? Aditi Tatkare Gives Update.

He instructed officials to submit a detailed report on the revenue generated, employment opportunities created, and the footfall recorded at these trade fairs.

Commending the efforts of officials, Joshi congratulated the team for Haryana's remarkable performance at the recently concluded India International Trade Fair 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, where the state pavilion earned a bronze medal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)