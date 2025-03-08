Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 8 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has cancelled the Class 12 English examination for the March 2025 session across all examination centres in the State due to the possibility of a paper leak.

The breach was detected at a Government Senior Secondary School, Chowari area of Chamba district where the teachers mistakenly opened the English question paper of Class 12 in place of Class 10.

The Board took this decision after they received anonymous complaints on the "Exam Mitra App" on March 7, alleging that the Class 12 English question paper had been opened before the scheduled date and time.

This application was introduced by the Board for the first time during this session's examination.

The official notification from the Board reads, "As an anonymous complaint has been received in the Board office on dated 07.03.2025 (AN) regarding opening of Class-10+2 question paper in the subject of English of March-2025 Annual Examination at Govt. Sr. Sec. School, Chowari, Distt-Chamba mistakenly before scheduled date and time. Thereafter, the Board has taken a serious view and corroborated this fact from the video clips available in the Board office through the "Exam Mitra App" which has been introduced by the Board first time during this examination."

"Therefore, the Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in exercise of the powers vested in him u/s 2.1.2 of the H.P. Board of School Education Examination Regulations 1993 amended upto July, 2017, orders for the cancellation of examination of Class 10+2 in the subject of English of March 2025 Annual Examination at all examination centres established in the entire state due to reason(s) explained as above. The fresh date for holding the said examination shall be notified separately in due course of time," it added. (ANI)

