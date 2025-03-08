The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has cancelled the Class 12 English exam for the March 2025 session across all centres due to a possible paper leak, officials confirmed on Friday. The breach occurred at Government Senior Secondary School, Chowari, in Chamba district, where teachers mistakenly opened the Class 12 English paper instead of the Class 10 paper. As per the schedule, the Class 10 English exam was on March 7, while the Class 12 exam was on March 8. The Board received an anonymous complaint on March 7, alleging early access to the Class 12 paper. Following an investigation, authorities decided to cancel the exam, with a rescheduled date expected soon. Maharashtra Board Exam Time Table 2025: MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Exam Schedule Announced at mahahsscboard.in, Check Complete Date Sheet Here.

HPBOSE Class 12 English Exam Cancelled

