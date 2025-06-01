New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over a tragic road accident that occurred near Kamand in Padhar district of Mandi, leaving five people dead and others injured when a pickup vehicle carrying six people crashed into a bridge railing after losing control.

In a post on X, the CM expressed grief over the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The news of the death of five people and injury of another in a road accident at Kamand near IIT Mandi is extremely sad and painful.

I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God give the family the strength to bear this immense sorrow," the post read.

The CM has also directed the administration to provide assistance to families of the deceased and provide medical care to the injured, as per a release.

The injured is currently undergoing treatment at the Mandi Zonal Hospital, as per officials.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Three bodies identified have been handed over to the families, while the remaining two are yet to be identified. All the deceased were residents of Punjab, as per an official.

"A case has been registered, and further investigation on this is underway. Three bodies have been identified, and their families have been informed. The remaining two are yet to be identified. All deceased were residents of Punjab. After the post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the families," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Padhar Dev Raj. (ANI)

