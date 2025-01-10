Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has issued directives to implement the Union Health Ministry's advisory on the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) to ensure preparedness across the state.

While addressing concerns, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhaniram Shandil stated that there is no imminent threat from the virus and assured the public that it is a common respiratory virus primarily affecting young children and the elderly.

"We have no cases of the HMPV virus in Himachal Pradesh so far, but we are fully prepared. There is no reason to panic. This is a common virus, and its impact is minimal. People should not be afraid," said Shandil.

As per the Union government's guidelines, the state health department has alerted healthcare institutions at every level, from primary health centres to district hospitals. All healthcare personnel, including Chief Medical Officers (CMOs), have been instructed to remain vigilant.

"We are monitoring everything closely. If people exhibit symptoms or respiratory issues, appropriate measures will be taken," he added.

Although no specific advisory has been issued regarding testing for HMPV, the state health department is emphasising precautionary measures. Minister Shandil also appealed to the public to remain calm and take necessary precautions.

"We have made all the preparations. Every hospital has been put on alert. If a case arises, there is no reason to worry. We are prepared to deal with any situation," Shandil said.

The minister also addressed concerns regarding tourists visiting the state from across the country and abroad. "We are paying close attention to the influx of tourists. There is no need for panic. The state government is ready to tackle any challenge or issue that arises," he emphasised.

While the state remains on high alert, the minister clarified that there have been no reported cases of HMPV in Himachal Pradesh so far. The government has urged citizens to stay informed but not to give in to fear or misinformation.

The Himachal Pradesh government's proactive approach reflects its commitment to safeguarding public health while ensuring the state's readiness to address any health concerns, he said. (ANI)

