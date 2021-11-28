Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced that the new pay scales for the State government employees would be effective from January 1, 2016.

"New pay scales for the State Government employees will be effective from January 1, 2016. The pay of January 2022 will be payable in February 2022 as per revised pay scales," said Thakur while addressing the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation here on Saturday.

"All the pensioners and family pensioners will be given revised pension and other pensionary benefits with effect from January 1, 2016," he added. (ANI)

