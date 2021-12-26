Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported its first Omicron case on Sunday, informed the State Health Department.

The identified person had returned from Canada on December 18.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Moradabad District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"Himachal Pradesh reported the first case of Omicron. The person had returned from Canada on December 18. The patient's latest RTPCR is negative and her three close contacts have also tested negative," said the State Health Department said.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that the tally of Omicron in the country has risen to 415. (ANI)

Also Read | UP Will Become Defence Production Hub, BrahMos Missile Will Be Manufactured in Lucknow, Says Yogi Adityanath.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)