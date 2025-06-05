New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear on several occasions that in the delimitation exercise, concerns of the southern states will be taken care of and discussed with all concerned at appropriate time.

A spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said this on Thursday, a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed concern over the Census-linked delimitation exercise.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative (See Pics and Video).

"The Honourable Home Minister has made it clear on several occasions that in the delimitation exercise, concerns of southern states will be taken care of and discussed with all concerned at appropriate time," the spokesperson said.

The Census was supposed to be conducted in 2021 and all the preparations for the exercise were completed but it was postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Delhi: High-Level US Team Arrives for Talks on Bilateral Trade Pact With India.

The spokesperson said the aftershock of COVID-19 continued for quite some time and it caused disruptions in all sectors, including education.

Around 30 lakh enumerators are required for conducting the Census. Enumerators, who are primary school teachers, are key persons for conducting the exercise.

Conducting the Census in the aftermath of COVID-19 "could have disrupted primary education immensely".

"Countries which conducted Census immediately after COVID-19 faced issues on quality and coverage of Census data," the spokesperson said.

The government has decided to commence the process of the Census forthwith and it will complete on March 1, 2027, the reference date for the Census.

The spokesperson also said that budget has never been a constraint for conducting the Census as allocation of funds is always ensured by the government.

India's 16th Census with caste enumeration will be carried out in 2027 with the reference date of October 1, 2026, in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and of March 1, 2027, in the rest of the country.

It has been decided to conduct the Population Census-2027 in two phases, along with the enumeration of castes, the MHA announced on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin wrote on X that the Indian Constitution mandates that delimitation must follow the first Census after 2026 and the BJP has now "delayed" the Census to 2027, "making their plan clear to reduce" Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.

"I had warned about this. It is now unfolding. By siding with the BJP, Palaniswami is not just silent but complicit in this betrayal. It's now clear that he has surrendered to Delhi's domination.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are united as one in their demand for a Fair Delimitation. We need clear answers from the Union Government," Stalin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)