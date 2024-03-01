Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, one of the Congress central observers deputed to handle the Himachal Pradesh crisis, on Friday said the party will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with strength.

Hooda, who engaged with the party MLAs during his Himachal visit along with another central observer D K Shivakumar, said all differences in the hill state have been ironed out.

Congress will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls strongly, Hooda told reporters here referring to Himachal Pradesh.

Shivakumar on Thursday said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had taken responsibility for Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls -- which had triggered the crisis for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified the six Congress MLAs, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls, for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the assembly.

Asked about Himachal Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh having met some of the six disqualified MLAs in Chandigarh on Friday, Hooda quipped, "What is your objection to that".

"They (Vikramaditya and the disqualified MLAs) have been colleagues. They can meet me also," he added.

Vikramaditya Singh was seen coming out of a hotel after meeting the MLAs on Friday. Sources said after arriving from Shimla, he had stayed at the hotel before leaving for Delhi.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh had offered to resign on Wednesday but later said that he would not press for his resignation.

Referring to the six rebel MLAs, Hooda said, "Our candidate was Abhishek Manu Singhvi ji... six votes of our party went to a rival candidate, which was very unfortunate".

"We had never heard such a thing happening in Himachal's culture. For the first time, such a thing happened," Hooda, who has returned from Himachal Pradesh, said.

The former Haryana chief minister expressed confidence that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh will complete its five-year tenure.

Asked if the party will consider removing Sikhvinder Singh Sukhu as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Hooda said, "I don't answer hypothetical questions... Congress government will remain there (HP) for five years. Today, our chief minister is Sukhu".

Shivakumar had also said that it has been decided to form a coordination committee to sort out all internal matters.

The central observers have spoken to Sukhu, party MLAs and state unit chief Pratibha Singh individually and all differences have been ironed out. All the MLAs have assured and taken an oath to work together to save the party and the government, he had said.

