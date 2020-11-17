Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday directed district transport officers (DTOs) to work dedicatedly to bring complete transparency in the functioning of the Transport Department.

Presiding over a meeting of DTOs of all 22 districts of the state, Khattar said his government has been working with the sole aim of providing a clean administration to the people of the state and has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Also Read | Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij to Enact Law to Combat 'Love-Jihad' Cases.

Taking strict note of the frequent complaints of corruption in the Transport Department, the Haryana dispensation had launched "Operation Shudhi" under which several decisions were taken to infuse transparency in the department and deputing independent DTOs in all districts is among such decisions, he said.

Transport and Mines and Geology Minister Mool Chand Sharma was also present in the meeting.

Also Read | Shimla Shivers at 4.4 Degree Celsius Due to Icy Winds and Snowfall, Manali Freezes at -1.5.

Khattar said the state government has not only transferred about 250 employees of the department but also circulated the list of "undesirable contact men" (middlemen) to all DTOs following which their entry has been completely banned thus giving a clear message to those involved in the corrupt practices to mend their ways, according to an official statement.

Addressing the DTOs, the chief minister said the state government has posed a great faith in them while deputing them in the districts and they should deliver their best to serve the society.

He said all DTOs should make best use of technology and other digital equipment like CCTV cameras in their offices to keep a close vigil on the movement of the people entering their offices. Apart from this, separate registers should be maintained to keep the details of visitors entering their offices.

Khattar asked the officers to maintain secrecy while conducting raids in the fields and ensure that the same is not disclosed in any manner.

He also asked them to interact with the representatives of different transport unions from time to time and patiently hear their concerns so that appropriate action could be taken to resolve them.

While taking serious note of complaints regarding the entry of overloading vehicles carrying goods and mining material in Haryana from other states, the chief minister directed that regular checking be conducted at the interstate borders to keep a tab on such vehicles from neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

He also asked the officers to study the latest policies of the Transport Department issued from time to time for road safety.

The Haryana government has set up an inspection and certification centre at Kanheli in Rohtak which will cater the vehicles of districts like Jind, Sonipat, Panipat and Jhajjar, according to the statement.

Such centres would also be set up in Karnal, Ambala, Rewari, Hisar, Faridabad and Gurgaon, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)