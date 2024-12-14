Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has ordered officials and political leaders to visit the hostels to resolve the problems faced by the Telangana Government in Gurukuls. Following this, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Saturday visited Telangana Minorities Residential Girls School Musheerabad, Bagh Lingampally.

Commissioner CV Anand inquired about the problems of the students there and the facilities available to them.

He discussed with the principal about the breakfast, lunch snacks and dinner being provided to the students and inquired about the type of diet being provided to the students, according to the press release.

K. Vanishree Principal and Dr. K. Challa Devi, Deputy Director, Social Welfare Department, showed the kitchen, sanitary area, science lab, computer lab, robotic lab, sports room, and dormitories of the students to the Police Commissioner.

As per the release, Police Commissioner Anand inquired about the teaching method of the school thoroughly inspected all the floors in the Gurukul school and inquired about the facilities available there.

On this occasion, Police Commissioner CV Anand encouraged the students to take a healthy diet every day and participate in extracurricular activities like sports, which helps in building a healthy personality.

This helps in facing the challenges that come in life and dealing with the thoughts of different people. He said that the facilities and amenities provided by the Telangana government to the students of this institution (education, food, sports, infrastructure etc.) are commendable and arrangements have been made to make all social and minority welfare hostels and schools more nutritious and provide beauty products with a budget of Rs 500 crore.

"I congratulate the students for some of you clearing national-level entrance exams like NEET," he said.

He said that it is because of the hard work of the teachers of this educational institution that the students have achieved such great achievements. The students of these institutions should also try for the civil services exams.

"Stay healthy, stay safe, study hard and fulfil the wishes of your parents and teachers and live up to their hopes," he urged. (ANI)

