Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister has announced Rs five lakh for the kin of each deceased in the massive fire incident that engulfed a chemical godown at Nampally in Telangana's Hyderabad, leading to six deaths and three injuries.

"CM KC Rao has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased in the fire incident. The injured persons in the incident have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital," said Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao while speaking to reporters.

Earlier today, six people died after a massive fire engulfed a chemical godown on the first floor of a four-storey building at Nampally in Hyderabad.

As many as three people sustained injuries, and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

After receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister KCR has expressed grief over the incident. He also instructed the officials to ensure strong relief measures for the injured ones.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep shock over the fire incident at Nampally Bazaar Ghat. Condolences were expressed to the families of the deceased. CM Shri KCR has ordered the officials to immediately take strong relief measures. The authorities have been advised to provide better medical care to the seriously injured and to be vigilant and take appropriate measures," said the BRS party quoting CM KCR.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also condoled over the loss of lives.

The Governor directed the Chief Secretary to the Government to take immediate measures to provide comprehensive medical assistance to those who sustained injuries in the incident and also issued directives to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and furnish a comprehensive report on the circumstances leading to the fire, the response mechanisms in place, and the corrective measures that can be implemented within the next two days, an official statement read.

Earlier today, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also reached the incident site and took stock of the situation. (ANI)

