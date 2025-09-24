Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman was found dead by hanging at her boyfriend's residence under Nagole police station limits in Hyderabad, informed the police.

According to officials, the deceased, identified as Boda Swaroopa (35), a native of Reddala village in Mahabubabad district, was found dead in the bathroom of her boyfriend Banoth Anil Kumar's rented house late on September 21.

The inspector of Nagole Police Station said, "Swaroopa was in a relationship with Banoth Anil Kumar (24), which had led to disputes with her husband. Her husband alleged that Anil, along with his father, Kishan and brother Reddy, had demanded a gold chain from her, which she refused to give."

"Two days ago, Anil called Swaroopa to Hyderabad, and she went to meet him. On September 21, she called her husband and told him that she was with Anil. Later that night, around 11:35 pm, she was found hanging in the bathroom at Anil's rented house in Nagole. Her husband identified her body and filed a complaint, holding Anil and his family responsible for her death," informed the police.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

