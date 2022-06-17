Bhubaneswar, Jun 16 (PTI) The father of 11-year-old Rahul on Thursday said that he sees Lord Jagannath in the people who saved his son from a 69 feet deep abandoned borewell in Chhattisgarh in an operation which lasted as long as 104 hours.

Rahul was saved from the borewell on Tuesday, the day of 'Snan Purnima' when the bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath is held.

“My son's rescue was not possible without the blessings of Lord Jagannath. We consider that it was Lord Jagannath who sent the rescue team from NDRF to bring out my son,” Rahul's father Ramkumar Sahu told a group of reporters from Odisha.

He recalled an incident when Rahul had gone missing for some time during a family trip to Puri several years ago. He was later found near a gate of the temple of Lord Jagannath.

While thanking the rescue team, particularly the NDRF from Cuttack, the father said, “I see Lord Jagannath in them. They skipped their meals and spent sleepless nights to save Rahul. My son has returned from the jaws of death only due to their coordinated efforts.”

Sahu said he would visit Puri again after the recovery of Rahul who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

The boy had developed a bacterial infection due to his prolonged stay in the tunnel. He will be kept under observation for another seven days, the father said.

Rahul slipped into an unused 80-feet deep borewell in the backyard of his house and got stuck 69 feet beneath the surface on June 10.

He was rescued by a joint team of over 500 personnel from multiple agencies, after an over 100-hour-long operation on Tuesday night. They dug a parallel pit and created a tunnel to reach the child and pulled him out at 11.55 pm on Tuesday.

