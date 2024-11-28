New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday organised the 22nd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting in Kochi, Kerala. The event also marked the commencement of the 11th edition of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-24) off the Kochi Coast on November 29, 2024. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh inaugurated the event and interacted with foreign delegates in attendance. He lauded the role played by ICG in providing SAR services in the Indian Search & Rescue Region and helping the fishing community at sea. He also assured all assistance from the government towards strengthening ICG, said the Ministry of Defence in a press release.

The board meeting was chaired by Director General ICG & Chairperson of the NMSAR Board, DG Paramesh Sivamani. In his address, he underscored the collective commitment to safeguarding lives at sea and the pivotal role of efficient maritime search and rescue operations in strengthening India's maritime safety framework, said the release.

National SAR Awards for 2023-24 were also presented during the meeting. These awards recognised the outstanding contributions to maritime safety and SAR operations. The awardees were Merchant Vessel Category: MV Singapore Bulker (Panama-flagged vessel), Fishing Boat Category: Indian Fishing Boats Paramita 5, Geeta, and Bahubali, Government-Owned SAR Unit Category: ICG Air Squadron 835 Sqn (CG), Ashore Unit Category: Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), said the release.

The meeting was attended by a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, ISRO, INCOIS, Airports Authority of India, Directorate General of Shipping, Customs, Coastal Police, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Shipping Corporation of India, Indian Meteorological Department, Fisheries Department, Maritime Boards, Port Authorities, Coastal States/Union Territories, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, National Disaster Management Authority and other associated entities. Interactive sessions and presentations were held, promoting cooperation and reinforcing efforts to achieve the shared goal of maritime safety, added the release.

Established in 2002, the NMSAR Board convenes annually to discuss policy matters, formulate guidelines and procedures, and review the National Search and Rescue Plan. The 22nd NMSAR Board meeting focused on enhancing collaboration and coordination among stakeholders to further improve maritime safety. The meeting reaffirmed the critical importance of effective maritime search and rescue operations. It highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance India's maritime safety framework, underscoring the dedication of all participating agencies to ensuring safer and more secure maritime operations in Indian waters, said the release. (ANI)

