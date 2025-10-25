Khagaria (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the Bihar voters to elect a government committed to development and law and order, warning against the return of "jungle raj" if the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan comes to power.

Addressing an election rally in Khagaria, Shah said that it was the NDA government that worked to eradicate Naxalism from Bihar.

"We have worked to free Bihar from Naxalism. This election is the one that will decide whether to bring back jungle raj to Bihar or the rule of development. Do you want jungle raj? If the Lalu's Rabri government comes to power, jungle raj will also come with it. If the NDA government is formed, a developed Bihar will be recognised throughout India. Use your vote wisely," Shah said during a rally.

"The NDA alliance comprises five Pandavas (BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV), HAM(S), and RLM). Bless it and make it victorious," he added.

As today marks the first day of the Chhath Puja, Union Minister Shah extended the festival greetings and prayed that Bihar remains free from "jungle-raj."

Shah stated, "You all know that the great festival of Chhath has begun today. I wish all the people of Bihar a very happy Chhath festival. I pray to Chhath Maiya that our Bihar remains free from jungle raj, that law and order remain strong, that our sisters and daughters remain safe, and that Bihar becomes a developed state in the future. This is what I want to pray to Chhath Maiya."

The Home Minister further said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can develop Bihar.

"Mahagathbandhan, Lathbandhan, which have a record of corruption, can they develop Bihar? Only Narendra Modi and Nitish Babu, who are not accused of even a penny's worth of corruption, can develop Bihar," the Minister said.

The voting for the 243 seat-Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the results will be declared on November 14.

The main contest is between the ruling Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA and the RJD-led opposition alliance 'Mahagathbandhan.'

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD, includes Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj is also debuting in the state. (ANI)

