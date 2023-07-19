Guwahati, Jul 19 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the think tank Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) for skill development of students of the premier institute in the field of international affairs and foreign policy.

The MoU was signed between IIT-G Officiating Director Professor Parameswar K Iyer and ICWA Director-General Vijay Thakur Singh.

"In today's interconnected world, collaborative interventions in the areas of international affairs and promotion of synergies on multiple fronts is the need of the hour," Iyer said.

IIT Guwahati's collaboration with ICWA will be a major step towards combined efforts to address the challenges and opportunities in the global arena and shared vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', he said.

The collaboration aims to further spread awareness on world affairs and Indian foreign policy among IIT Guwahati's partners including universities, academic institutions and industries across Assam, Iyer said.

The agreement is for a period of three years. The signing comes after the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the president of ICWA, to IIT Guwahati earlier this month to attend its 25th convocation.

