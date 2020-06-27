Jalna, Jun 27 (PTI) Police on Saturday seized illicit liquor and chemicals used in its manufacture, collectively worth Rs 92,700, hidden inside a pit under a water pump here in Maharashtra, an official said.

Police have filed a case against two people in connection with the seizure.

During raid, police personnel stumbled upon the underground pit located in the backyard of a woman's house due to foul smell, he said.

No arrest is made yet.

