New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Ray in Lok Sabha on Saturday demanded the release of 230 political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The situation in Jammu & Kashmir, even after one year of abrogation of Article 370, is causing concern. We demand the release of all 230 political leaders who are still in detention in Jammu and Kashmir," Ray said.

Also Read | Toll Plaza on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway Vandalised in Betma Area, Shows Video; Policeman Blames ‘Angry Farmers’.

"Thirty elected members of the last J-K Assembly were arrested. Seven leaders including former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti have still not been released. Forty political leaders of mainstream political parties were arrested," he added.

Saugata Ray further said that 18 journalists were also arrested in the UT.

Also Read | India's First CRISPR COVID-19 Test, Developed by Tata Group and CSIR-IGIB, Approved for Use in The Country.

"Eighteen journalists were arrested and they were manhandled by the police. 4G communication has not yet been restored in J-K. In Anantnag, 96 prisoners tested COVID-19 positive," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)