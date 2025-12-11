Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the inclusion of Deepavali in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list as a moment of immense pride.

He said this global recognition honours a festival that symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and the spirit of new beginnings. The achievement, he noted, further reinforces India's cultural strength and the universal relevance of its traditions.

Sharing his views on his 'X' handle, the Chief Minister emphasised the special significance of this recognition for Uttar Pradesh.

He wrote, "The inscription of Deepavali on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List is a proud recognition of a festival that celebrates light over darkness and new beginnings. For Uttar Pradesh, this honour is especially meaningful. Ayodhya, the sacred land of Prabhu Shri Ram, is where Deepavali was first celebrated. This global acknowledgement reflects India's growing cultural stature under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. May Ayodhya's eternal light continue to guide humanity towards truth and harmony."

CM Yogi Adityanath added that the growing acceptance of India's festivals and traditions by the global community is a highly encouraging development.

Expressing optimism, he added, "The eternal light of Ayodhya will continue to inspire humanity to walk the path of truth and harmony."

For him, Diwali is not merely a festival but a way of life that guides society towards unity and shared values. (ANI)

