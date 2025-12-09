Chennai, December 9: The Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin unveiled the upcoming slate of 25 South titles spanning originals, blockbuster films and high-engagement series at the JioHotstar's 'South Unbound' event on Tuesday. At the 'South Unbound' event, Udhyanidhi Stalin and representatives from JioHotstar have exchanged letters of intent to collaborate on a new initiative aimed at nurturing young creators in Tamil Nadu.

The agreement marks the start of a structured training programme to equip emerging talent with skills in content creation, filmmaking, and digital storytelling, according to the press note. Raam Kiran-Megha Akash Starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' Postpones Release to December 19 to Make Way for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ (View Post).

The 25 new South titles showcased a bold vision for the future of regional entertainment, highlighting the stories rooted in the South's demography. Underlining the transformative potential of this alliance in shaping the next chapter of Tamil Nadu's creative future, the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stated, "I am delighted to launch this partnership with JioHotstar. Chennai's tradition and passion for art and culture are ages old, and even Telugu and Malayalam films are made here. Art is a powerful force in politics and life; art can liberate, and movies can educate." ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ Team Thanks AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for Approving Premiere Shows and Ticket Pricing (View Post).

"We have a history of stories causing social changes, with figures like Annadurai and Karunanidhi instrumental in revolutionary changes in Tamil cinema. The contribution of South India has created a new benchmark for Indian cinema. Content is the King, and we have a long way to go. We recognise that OTT is not replacing cinema; it is expanding it. Today, everyone has a voice, a filmmaker in Madurai or Salem can upload a story and reach an audience across the world. The partnership with JioHotstar will have a massive impact: it will create 1,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs. Our government is committed to building a strong economy hand-in-hand with cinema," added Udhayanidhi Stalin as quoted in a press note shared by JioHotstar.

The slate of upcoming shows in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada includes the return of blockbuster franchises such as Kerala Crime Files S3, Save The Tigers S3, Heartbeat S3, and Good Wife S2. Alongside these popular IPs, JioHotstar has announced a robust slate of new originals and long-format shows such as 'Cousins And Kalyanams', 'Moodu Lantharlu', 'LBW - Love Beyond Wicket', 'Resort', 'Secret Stories: ROSLIN', 'Lingam', and 'Vikram On Duty'.

Expanding its premium originals catalogue, JioHotstar also introduces the regional adaptation of the acclaimed Hindi series 'Aarya' titled 'Vishakha', as well as new productions like 'Kaattaan' starring Vijay Sethupathi and 'Pharma' featuring Nivin Pauly. The offering is further strengthened by new movies such as 'Lucky The Superstar' and 'Kenatha Kaanom'. While Bigg Boss universe across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada continues to taste success at the OTT platform, the JioHotstar slate marks the next leap, expanding the reality portfolio with shows such as 'Comedy Cooks', 'Mad for Each Other' and 'Second Love', delivering experiences that resonate deeply with southern audiences.

In a landmark first, 'Roadies' will debut in Telugu, bringing one of India's most iconic adventure formats to the South. The 'South Unbound' event took place in the presence of the superstars like Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna and Vijay Sethupathi.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)