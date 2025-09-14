Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday emphasised that women-led development, anchored in the empowerment of women and the welfare of children, forms the foundation of India's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Inaugurating the first-ever National Conference of the Committees on Empowerment of Women of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures in Tirupati, Birla expressed his view. He said that India will become an inclusive and developed nation only when daughters are educated and self-reliant. The two-day conference is being attended by representatives from more than 20 states.

The two-day Conference is being held on the theme "Women-led Development for Viksit Bharat", with a special focus on "Gender Responsive Budgeting" and "Empowering Women to Face Challenges of Emerging Technologies". The discussions will focus on strengthening women's leadership, enhancing participation in governance, ensuring inclusive policies and advancing the vision of an India where women are not only beneficiaries but also principal architects of national development.

Birla noted that the first-ever National Conference of Committees on Empowerment of Women represented a landmark moment in India's democratic journey. He said that such forums play a crucial role in the exchange of ideas and experiences, paving the way for inclusive policy-making. This conference sends a clear and powerful message that women's empowerment and child welfare are not peripheral issues but the very foundation of national progress. Also, it has brought together lawmakers, policymakers and women leaders from across the country to collectively chart strategies for women's leadership, equality and inclusion in every sphere of life.

Empowerment is not a one-time initiative but a continuous process that address the needs of women at every stage of life. With its focus on women's leadership from Panchayats to Parliament, on inclusive laws and policies and on economic independence for every woman, the Conference marks a decisive step in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Birla added.

Lok Sabha Speaker said that as India enters the Amrit Kaal, Nari Shakti is emerging as an unstoppable force leading the nation towards inclusivity and strength. Women's leadership and participation across all spheres are not only matters of equity but also the bedrock of sustainable growth.

Birla recalled the contribution of women freedom fighters whose sacrifice and dedication laid the foundation for a more equal and inclusive society. These courageous women broke barriers, challenged stereotypes and emerged as leaders, strategists and change-makers. Their legacy proved that the struggle for independence was not only political but also a fight for justice and equality. Their work in areas such as education, health, community development and women's rights ensured that the principles of equality and justice remained alive in independent India. He said that in the Constituent Assembly too, 15 women members were part of the constitution-making process, and their vision and perspectives ensured that India's Constitution is gender-neutral, laying a strong foundation for equal rights and opportunities for women. The freedoms and equalities enshrined in the Constitution are the result of this active participation of women. Highlighting women's leadership, Birla said that from ancient scholars such as Gargi and Anusuya, to valiant leaders like Rani Rudrama Devi and Rani Lakshmibai, women have shaped India's history through courage, wisdom and sacrifice: "Today, Indian women are excelling in every field--from space exploration to science and technology, from sports to literature and from local governance to national leadership. India has had women Presidents, Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, Speakers and legislators, which is a matter of great pride and a reflection of the nation's commitment to women's leadership." Lok Sabha Speaker described the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a historic constitutional reform giving institutional shape to this transformation. He said that it was the first Bill passed in the new Parliament building, ensuring reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. This landmark law goes beyond symbolism, securing women their rightful place in governance and preparing a new generation of women leaders to shape the nation's future. Birla said that Committees on Empowerment of Women at both national and state levels function in a non-partisan manner and play a critical role in closely scrutinising laws, policies and schemes to ensure inclusivity and effectiveness. Their recommendations must ensure that even the last woman and the last child in the remotest corners of the country have access to health, education, technology, and opportunities for growth.

Referring to the Prime Minister's vision, Birla said that ensuring every woman's economic independence is central to achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. There is no sector today where women are not contributing as leaders, innovators, guardians and entrepreneurs. From grassroots representatives in village panchayats and urban local bodies to women heading institutions of science, technology, and governance, India is witnessing the rise of women as change-makers and nation-builders.

Addressing the conference, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh said that today, we have more women representatives at the grassroots. Back in 2006, Bihar was among the first states to have 50% reservation for women in the third tier of governance. Today About 21 states have reservation of 50% for women in local bodies. The country has about 14.5 lakh Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) in Panchayati Raj Institutions. With the landmark women's reservation legislation passed in the New Parliament building in 2023, I am certain that more women will be part of national leadership in times to come.

Very few remember Ram Manohar Lohia's vision on gender parity. It was Lohia who repeatedly highlighted that just like caste or class oppression, discrimination of women is a societal curse that needs to be dealt with independently. He called for interventions to rectify discrimination in access to education, jobs, access to basic facilities and many other areas. Many of these became central to his campaigns and struggle for women's emancipation, he added.

Harivansh said that we must also acknowledge that women have faced several barriers in their progress. And it is essential for politics to create space for a more equal society and provide more opportunities. And I believe, the Committees at both national and state levels are playing an important role in ensuring these goals are achieved.

While addressing the conference, Chairperson of the Parliamentary committee on empowerment of women, Dr. D. Purandeswari said that as the world's largest democracy, we believe that greater presence of women in political and decision-making spaces creates a sense of security among citizens, especially women and marginalized communities. Under the vision of our Prime Minister, India is witnessing a transformation from women's development to women-led development. Our government has adopted a multi-pronged approach, involving both the whole of government and the whole of society. The Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women is working tirelessly for the educational, social, economic, and political empowerment of women. She further said that the Digital India initiative must be complemented with efforts to bridge the gender digital divide, especially for rural women. Remedial steps should include gender budgeting across ministries, effective implementation of laws such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, and timely action on gaps identified in parliamentary and state reports. Greater institutional convergence and periodic review of flagship schemes under the Mission Shakti framework are crucial for measurable outcomes.

Dr. Purandeswari said that as Chairperson, I am proud to share that the committee has finalized 87 reports for Parliament--45 original reports and 42 action-taken reports--on a wide range of issues affecting women. In the 17th Lok Sabha alone, we held 46 sittings, invited 16 ministries and departments, and presented 8 impactful reports and 5 action-taken statements.

The inaugural session was also attended by Speaker, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, C. Ayyannapatrudu and Chairman, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Koyye Moshenu Raju; Ministers of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Members of the Legislative Assembly and Council and Chairpersons and Members of Committees on Empowerment of Women from Parliament and State/UT Legislatures were also present.

Before the beginning of the conference Lok Sabah Speaker offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala. The Speaker noted that Tirupati, a sacred land long associated with devotion, sacrifice, and women's contribution, is a befitting venue to reaffirm the national resolve to place women and children at the heart of India's development journey. (ANI)

