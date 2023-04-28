New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): India reported 7,533 new Covid-19 cases and 11,047 recoveries in the last 24 hours with the active cases now standing at 53,852 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Active cases stand at 0.12 per cent of the total cases reported in the country.

Having 11,047 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's total recovery increased to 4,43,47,024 with the recovery stand at 98.68 per cent. Taking the daily positivity rate to 3.62 per cent.

Under the nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses (95.21 cr second dose and 22.87 cr precaution dose), of which 4,775 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 92.63 crore tests conducted so far with 2,08,112 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Earlier on April 20, in the wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation.

"Dr PK Mishra stressed that the time tested 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence COVID Appropriate Behaviour must continue to be implemented and equally crucial to promote awareness within the community regarding COVID appropriate behaviour and caution citizens against complacency," the PMO statement read.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

The presentation also provided an overview of the Genome Sequencing of different variants since January 2023 and noted the proportion of circulating variants in India. The status of vaccination was discussed, followed by drug availability and infrastructure preparedness across the country, the PMO stated.

He also advised the officials to maintain a strict vigil on the COVID-19 situation and take necessary actions to contain the COVID-19 spread. (ANI)

