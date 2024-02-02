Chug (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Indian Army conducted an Oral Screening Camp for the civilians of Champa Basti of Chug Valley in Arunachal Pradesh on January 31 with an aim to promote oral health awareness and oral health assessment of the civilians located at the remote corners of the nation for whom basic dental care facilities are not available in the vicinity.

A total of 27 civilians including women and children were screened during the camp out of which 17 civilians were referred to the Dental Section of the Army's hospital at Senge for interventional management, PRO Defence Guwahati stated.

Medicines and oral hygiene aids were distributed and proper brushing and flossing techniques were also demonstrated.

This noble gesture of the Indian Army away from any limelight at the remote corners of the nation reinforces its commitment to the well-being of locals and goes on to show how the Indian Army values and fosters its relations with the civilians in Border regions. (ANI)

