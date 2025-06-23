By Shalini Bhardwaj

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Indian scientists are developing vaccine and antivirals for Chandipura virus, which causes encephalitis, according to Dr Naveen Kumar, ICMR-NIV Pune Director.

"Both vaccine and antivirals for Chandipura virus are in the development phase and not available in the market at the moment," Kumar told ANI.

Fevipiravir is the drug that has been found effective in inhibiting the virus's growth in cell and animal models, he said, adding that the human trials for the drug are expected to begin soon.

The virus, first identified in 1965, affects children between 5 and 15 years old and can cause encephalitis, leading to death within 24-48 hours.

"The challenge with Chandipura disease is that we have a diagnosis because this is an old disease, but we don't have antivirals or vaccines. But ICMR is speedily working on its research work, and multi-sectoral efforts are underway." Said Dr Pragya Yadav, Director in charge, National Institute of One Health, Nagpur

The Chandipura virus is transmitted through the bite of sandflies. Its symptoms are fever, vomiting, and loss of consciousness.

The most affected regions are States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

