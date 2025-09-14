New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): IndiGo, India's preferred airline, marked the National Engineering Day by onboarding its first-ever all-women batch of 33 maintenance technicians. A milestone in its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) journey, this initiative marks a significant step forward in expanding representation and creating equal opportunities in technical roles across aviation.

The Engineering department at IndiGo plays a crucial role in maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality and reliability across the airline's fleet of 400+ aircraft, achieving Technical Dispatch Reliability of 99.89 per cent (FY25).

The new batch of all-women technicians recently underwent a week-long induction programme, featuring inspiring sessions by senior leaders and powerful growth stories shared by experienced women engineers, preparing them to contribute to the airline's growth journey.

IndiGo's workforce has over 44.8 per cent women employees and one of the highest numbers of women pilots worldwide. The percentage of women pilots at IndiGo stands at 16.2 per cent. With this initiative, the airline reaffirms its role as a trailblazer in the aviation industry, helping to shape a future where more women take on technical roles and leadership positions.

Globally, women are under-represented in aviation's technical roles, with aircraft maintenance having the lowest percentage at around 3.0% in 2021 and 2.6% in 2024. The proportion of women in aviation's licensed technical roles (including pilots, air traffic controllers, and maintenance technicians) rose from 4.5% in 2016 to 5.1% in 2021, according to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Earlier on August 14, 2024, IndiGo inducted 77 female pilots into its Airbus and ATR fleet, on the 77th Independence Day. The induction of 72 female pilots in the Airbus fleet and 5 in the ATR fleet marks a milestone in aviation history.

Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President at IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to announce the landmark induction of 77 female pilots into our Airbus and ATR fleet. At IndiGo, we have always promoted a workplace that thrives on diversity and inclusivity. We acknowledge and celebrate the invaluable contributions made by women at IndiGo, not just for their technical prowess but also as inspirational leaders within our organisation. We firmly believe that diversity and inclusion are not just integral to our core values, but they are also key drivers of innovation and growth. We pledge to continue upholding these values in all our endeavours." (ANI)

