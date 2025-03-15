New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): INS Imphal concluded its port visit to Mauritius and left Port Louis on March 14, 2025. The ship was at Mauritius to participate in the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations, representing India with a marching contingent, the Indian Navy band and flypast by two MH 60R helicopters, the Indian Navy said in a press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Guest at the spectacular parade.

During the port visit, the ship also held several professional interactions, cultural engagements, sports fixtures and community outreach activities to further strengthen the robust bonds between the two countries.

Training capsules were conducted onboard the ship for Mauritius National Coast Guard (NCG) personnel on practical aspects of harbour and sea watchkeeping, VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure), force protection, shipborne helicopter operations, firefighting and damage control.

The ship's crew also conducted a medical camp for the elderly at Gayasingh Ashram.

The ship was opened to the public on March 12, Mauritius National Day, and received over 1,300 visitors.

The ship's crew visited key security establishments at Port Louis, including the Mauritius Police and NCG Headquarters.

Capt Kamal K Choudhury, the ship's Commanding Officer, called on key dignitaries and high-ranking officials of the Mauritius Government and the Mauritius Police Force (MPF).

The ship hosted a deck reception along with the High Commission of India that was attended by senior ministers and officials from Mauritius and members of the local diplomatic corps.

After her departure from Port Louis, INS Imphal undertook a bilateral Passage Exercise and Joint EEZ surveillance with MCGS Victory to consolidate the synergy and collaboration between the Indian Navy and the National Coast Guard of Mauritius.

This landmark deployment of INS Imphal provided a renewed impetus to the robust bilateral ties between the two nations and reaffirmed India's commitment to act swiftly as the 'First Responder' and the 'Preferred Security Partner' to address maritime challenges in the IOR. (ANI)

