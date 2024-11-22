Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 22 (ANI): A budding entrepreneur Mohammad Iqbal, a B. tech student started a high-breed poultry bird farm in Kupwara district.

Iqbal completed his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from RIMT University Chandigarh in 2022.

His feeble economic conditions forced him to take up the job of a salesman at the Liberty Showroom in Main Town Kupwara.

It was while surfing on social media that Iqbal came across the story of a man's high-breed poultry bird farm.

Armed with a passion of being self-reliant, Iqbal also started to research high-breed poultry birds. After a few days of research, he made up his mind to set up the farm.

His curiosity to establish the farm took him to Punjab where he purchased different birds for rearing at his farm. After one and a half years, Iqbal's entrepreneurial spirit has woven a tale of success, turning his farm into a source of inspiration.

His story unfolds as a testament to resilience. His family's support became a lifeline for him and turned his vision into reality.

"I started this farm with two hundred birds and later the number rose up to three thousand. Recently I bought a flock of twelve hundred birds, of which only a few hundred are unsold," Iqbal told ANI.

Iqbal's farm has become the centre of attraction as many people from across the district visit his farm to buy birds. The farm deals in several kinds of birds including Kadaknath, RIR, FFG, Sonali, Black Australorp and Fancy birds.

Of all, Kadaknath is the most liked bird at his farm.

"I am really thankful to the Animal Husbandry Department for providing me with all the support and guiding me at every step to make my farm a successful one. The youth should avail financial schemes being run by different departments to set up their own ventures," added Iqbal.

Iqbal's unconventional journey has re-shaped not only his life but has also left an imprint on his community. (ANI)

