Hyderabad, May 18 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly trying to sell drugs, including MDMA pills and cocaine, and other incriminating materials worth Rs 7.92 lakh, which was seized from his possession, police said on Thursday.

The accused, a resident of Goa and a native of West Bengal, was involved in the business of selling contraband substances for three years in Goa, a release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

Also Read | RBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Out: Rajasthan Class 12th Board Examination Results Declared on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Marksheet.

"He knew that drugs can be sold at a higher rate in Hyderabad compared to Goa" and decided to start peddling drugs in in the city for drug consumers, "thereby making wrongful gains", it said.

While he was trying to sell the narcotic substances no Wednesday to consumers who are allegedly addicted to drugs at a college here, the Choutuppal police, which had gone there on receiving credible information, apprehended him, the release added.

Also Read | Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi Suspends MCD's Chief Assessor and Collector Kunal Kashyap, Orders Vigilance Probe Into Alleged House Tax Evasion Case.

Police seized 60 blue pills and 40 pink pills of MDMA (methylenedioxy­methamphetamine) -- which is variously known as Ecstasy, Molly or Mandy -- along with 3.9 grams of cocaine, and other incriminating materials, all worth Rs 7.92 lakh from him, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)