Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Amitabh Dhillon as the Additional DGP of the State's Anti-Corruption Bureau as it effected a reshuffle of 13 IPS officers with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Dhillon, who currently is the Inspector General, ACB with additional charge of IG, Modernisation and Welfare, will now be the Additional Director General of Police of the ACB.

Besides, the 1997 batch officer will also be ADGP, Modernisation and Welfare.

As ADGP, ACB, Dhillon relieves Director General of ACB Shatrujeet Kapur of the charge of Director General, ACB.

Kapur as the State's Director General of Police, had also been holding the charge of DG, ACB.

Among other transfers, Mamta Singh, ADGP (Law and Order), headquartered at Panchkula, has been posted as ADGP, State Crime Branch, Haryana, Panchkula.

Rajesh Duggal, DCP, Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district, has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, on promotion to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Sanjeev Kumar Jain, ADGP, Home Guards, Haryana, has been transferred and posted as DGP, Haryana Human Rights Commission, on promotion to the rank of DGP.

