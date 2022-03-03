Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash an FIR registered against her at Bund Garden police station in Pune last month in the illegal phone-tapping case.

Shukla, who is currently posted in Hyderabad as the additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) South Zone, filed the petition earlier this week through her counsel Sameer Nangre.

The petition is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday.

The FIR was filed against Shukla on February 26 under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act for alleged illegal tapping of phones of politicians between 2015 and 2019 during her tenure as the Pune police commissioner.

Seeking to quash the FIR, the IPS officer has said in her plea that she was being "falsely implicated" in the case and that she was a victim of "political vendetta".

Shukla, who was posted as Pune police commissioner between March 2016 and July 2018, is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

