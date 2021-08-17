New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced an exclusive cashback of 5 per cent on train fare to all-female passengers travelling on its two premium trains during the period between August 15 and August 24, 2021, in view of Rakshabandhan festival.

The cashback will be also applicable for the female passengers who have already booked their tickets for the above journey period prior to the launch of the offer.

The cashback will be applicable only for the journeys performed during the offer period irrespective of the number of times and will be credited to the same account through which the tickets have been booked.

IRCTC recently restarted the operation of its two premium passenger trains from August 7, 2021, following all passengers health and safety protocols.

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC Ltd) is all set together to welcome the travellers onboard on its Tejas Express Trains on the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow (Train No. 82501/02) and Ahmedabad - Mumbai - Ahmedabad (Train No. 82901/02) route with the company recently restarting the operation of its two premium passenger trains from August 7, 2021, following all passenger health and safety protocols.

IRCTC at present is operating its fleet of two Tejas passenger trains with a weekly frequency of four days i.e Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

With the upcoming festive season, the company is also planning for more attractive travel offers for the passengers of its premium passenger trains which will be subsequently launched.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shraavana, which typically falls in August. The expression "Raksha Bandhan," Sanskrit, literally, "the bond of protection, obligation, or care," is now principally applied to this ritual. (ANI)

