Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday gave its nod for the amendment of the Pharmacy Act, a move which will benefit medical assistant-trained persons and other qualified people to safeguard their future and provide them better career prospects in the field of medicine, an official spokesman said.

The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, gave its assent for amendment in Section 32-C of the Pharmacy Act, 1948 (Central Act)-Introduction of draft Bill, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Viral Video With Man, Father Shoots Daughter and Wife to Death in Jhansi.

He said the decision aims for amendment in Section 32-C, inserted in Pharmacy Act, 1948 (Central Act) through an Adaptation Order under S.O No: 3465(E), dated October 5, 2020.

“The instant proposal is for amendment in the existing Section 32-C of the Pharmacy Act, 1948 (Central Act) to the effect that notwithstanding anything contained in Section 32, any person whose name has been entered in the register of pharmacists maintained under the Jammu and Kashmir Pharmacy Act, 2011 (1955 AD) or possesses qualification medical assistant prescribed under the said Act shall be deemed to have been entered in the register of pharmacists prepared and maintained under Chapter IV of this Act, subject to an application to be made in this behalf within a period of one year commencing from the date of re-notification and payment of such fee as may be prescribed by the administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

Also Read | NEET PG 2023 Result Announced On nbe.edu.in, Know How To Check Cut-Off List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)