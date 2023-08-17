Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Udhampur District administration on Thursday launched an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

A team led by the Revenue Department Udhampur along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and a local police team reached the Gole market on Thursday.

Also Read | Bihar: Government School Headmaster Thrashed for Touching Girl Students Inappropriately in Saharsa.

The anti-encroachment drive was carried out on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishay (IAS).

The officials said that the revenue department removed the illegal encroachment of Nullah near Gole mela to widen the Dhar road causing frequent traffic snarls in the area and also demolished an illegal temporary structure.

Also Read | Government Tests 'Emergency Alert System', Sends Sample Message to Several Smartphone Users.

Udhampur Tehsildar, Jai Singh said that District Administration is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against illegal occupations.

He added that the anti-encroachment drive would continue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)