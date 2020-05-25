Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Kulgam District

Encounter (Photo Credits: ANI

Kulgam, May 25: An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Manzgam area of Kulgam district on Monday. 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Kulgam Police are on the job. No casualty has been reported yet.

More details are awaited. On May 19, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Nawakadal area of Srinagar.

