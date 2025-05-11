New Delhi [India] May 11 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress established relief camps in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, to provide essential assistance to displaced individuals amid the rising India-Pakistan tension.

According to the party's official statement, National President of Indian Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib started relief camps on the instructions of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi so that the Youth Congress could provide quick assistance to the affected areas.

Chib said, "We salute the bravery of the Indian Army, which has given a befitting reply to the enemies through precise and effective air strikes. Every single worker of the Indian Youth Congress is dedicated to serving the nation.", according to the release.

Chib said, "In this hour of crisis, the workers of the Indian Youth Congress are standing firmly with their people, with compassion, dedication, and courage."

"In the past few days, whenever darkness fell on the battlefield of Poonch, the workers of the Indian Youth Congress remained on the ground and provided safe shelter, hot food and necessary medical aid to the displaced families through the IYC Relief Camp. This service will continue in this manner until the situation becomes completely normal," the release added.

India has delivered a strong strategic message by targeting terror camps in Muridke and Bahawalpur -- locations known to house the leadership of major terrorist organisations with links to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to high-level sources.

Sources also said that Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan in Chaklala suffered significant damage, while Rahim Yar Khan airbase's runway was completely flattened in India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.

Following India's operation, the conflict between India and Pakistan deepened, which resulted in increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and retaliatory action from the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

